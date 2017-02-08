Cop under investigation after shooting businessman

A police officer is presently under close arrest after he shot a businessman, who claims that he approached the lawman’s parked vehicle along the Fairfield Public Road, East Coast Demerara, to enquire if any help was needed.

The shooting which occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday, resulted in the businessman, Bertrand Robertson, of Lot 3 Rebecca’s Lust, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara being struck once to his left ankle. He was taken to the Mahaicony Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The police officer, who was identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ravin Dass, remained under close arrest yesterday afternoon. He is said to be assisting with the investigation.