Differently-abled man dies after truck reverses over him
A differently-abled man from Bush Lot Village, Corentyne, is now dead after the driver of a Guyana Beverage Company truck accidentally reversed over him yesterday morning.
Dead is Ganpat Ganpat, 38, of Lot 298 Bush Lot Village, Corentyne.
Stabroek News was told that Ganpat was unable to walk and speak.
According to Traffic Chief of 'B' Division Boodnarine Persaud, the truck was parked facing the western side along the Bush Lot public road. Persaud noted that the driver was in the vehicle, with a porter at the back, while a salesman who was travelling with them was outside. "The driver was called upon by the salesman, who was outside of the vehicle.
