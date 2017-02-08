Duo get jail for Freeman St hold-up
Two men, who police alleged were accountable for a gun-point hold up at Freeman Street two years ago, were yesterday both sentenced to jail for the crime.
Devon Carrington and Isaac Greaves were previously charged with robbing Sherlyn Martindale, on July 10, 2015, of a quantity of items, including a cellphone, a handbag, an ATM card and $10,000. The stolen articles carried a total value of $96,000.
The accused, who were previously granted bail, were before Magistrate Dylon Bess for trial.
Bess, in the absence of Carrington, found both men guilty of the crime yesterday. While the absent Carrington was sentenced to four years in jail, Greaves was sentenced to three years.
