Former boxing coach on bail over road death charge

A hire car driver and former boxing coach of New Amsterdam, Berbice, yesterday appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving on Monday.

Jeff Roberts appeared before Magistrate Marisa Mittleholzer where he was placed on $275,000 bail after being read the charge of causing the death of pedal cyclist, Ivan Preme, 60, a carpenter from Lot 45 H and J Street, Albion Front, Corentyne. Preme was on his way home from fishing in the Number 19 area.

According to Traffic Chief, B Division, Boodnarine Persaud, a post-mortem examination was conducted on Preme’s body yesterday which revealed that he died from shock and haemorrhaging.

Preme, a father of two, was returning home around 9:30 am, when Roberts, the driver of the car, HC 5720, claimed that a wasp flew into his eye causing him to lose control and slam into Preme.