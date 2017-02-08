High-level meeting on parking meters
President David Granger, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, this evening, met with Mayor of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk, Royston King at State House. The meeting came amid mounting protests against paid parking and speculation that changes will be announced. Yesterday, the AFC one of the two main partners in the governing coalition called for the controversial project to be suspended. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
