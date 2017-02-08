Recommendations made for CEO of procurement commission, other top posts – Corbin

Recommendations have been made to fill the top three positions of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), Chairperson of the commission Carol Corbin has disclosed.

The posts are Chief Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Services and Head of Operations, which were advertised.

"We have interviewed and we have made our recommendations and would submit them to Parliament and it would be up to Parliament," Corbin said yesterday when contacted by Stabroek News on the issue. Corbin said the PPC members would have shortlisted the individuals, conducted interviews and then recommended the persons they believe to be best suited for the positions.