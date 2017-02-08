Two lose home in Craig fire

Two persons lost their home after a fire of unknown origin destroyed a Craig, East Bank Demerara house yesterday morning.

The fire started around 9.15am and quickly reduced the single flat wood and concrete house, located at Lot 436 Craig Village, to ashes.

The house was owned by Dhaniram Bailey but occupied by Clement Pierre, 66, a fisherman of Meadow Bank Wharf. Bailey left for the interior some four days ago. At the time of the fire, no one was at home.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.