Two lose home in Craig fire

Two persons lost their home after a fire of unknown origin destroyed a Craig, East Bank Demerara house yesterday morning.

The fire started around 9.15am and quickly reduced the single flat wood and concrete house, located at Lot 436 Craig Village, to ashes.

The house was owned by Dhaniram Bailey but occupied by Clement Pierre, 66, a fisherman of Meadow Bank Wharf.  Bailey left for the interior some four days ago. At the time of the fire, no one was at home.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

U.S. high court nominee calls Trump’s attacks on judiciary ‘demoralizing’ -spokesman

High-level meeting on parking meters

default placeholder

Williamsburg phone card seller shot dead in robbery

Ramkarran floats civil disobedience campaign against parking meters

default placeholder

Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

AFC calls on city to suspend parking project

default placeholder

Contractor who shot at couple to stand trial for murder

Differently-abled man dies after truck reverses over him

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Two to hang over Bartica massacre

  2. Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer

  3. Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

  4. Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured

  5. Man murdered in row outside night club

  6. Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover

  7. Overseas-based entity remitted over US$100m to foreign accounts – Harmon

  8. City hikes property rates by 10%

  9. After a life in the school of hard knocks…


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps

GALLERY: Subryanville residents complain about Church Rd potholes

PAHO Director to ink new country co-operation strategy with Guyana

GALLERY: Parking meters protest scenes

Showing the skills

Slicing pumpkin