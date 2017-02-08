Westford fraud trial

The trial of former PPP/C minister Dr Jennifer Westford and her former aide Margaret Cummings, who are charged with the theft of over $600 million from the government, continued on Friday with testimony from Alwayne Williams, the Accountant from the Ministry of the Presidency.

Williams told the court that his duties were to examine payment vouchers and to supervise the payment and receipt sections. The witness said he had been an accountant at the ministry for over five years and knew Westford, since she was the former minister of the Ministry of the Public Service and Cummings since she would frequent the then Office of the President from time to time. He said he and Cummings would have had personal interactions and would have dealt with official business at times. Williams said Cummings acted as the Admin Officer and Senior Personnel Officer at the Ministry of Public Service for approximately ten years.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.