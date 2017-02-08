Westford fraud trial
Accountant details process of payments
The trial of former PPP/C minister Dr Jennifer Westford and her former aide Margaret Cummings, who are charged with the theft of over $600 million from the government, continued on Friday with testimony from Alwayne Williams, the Accountant from the Ministry of the Presidency.
Williams told the court that his duties were to examine payment vouchers and to supervise the payment and receipt sections. The witness said he had been an accountant at the ministry for over five years and knew Westford, since she was the former minister of the Ministry of the Public Service and Cummings since she would frequent the then Office of the President from time to time. He said he and Cummings would have had personal interactions and would have dealt with official business at times. Williams said Cummings acted as the Admin Officer and Senior Personnel Officer at the Ministry of Public Service for approximately ten years.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Two to hang over Bartica massacre
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
Overseas-based entity remitted over US$100m to foreign accounts – Harmon
-
City hikes property rates by 10%
-
After a life in the school of hard knocks…
Comments
About these comments