Carl Parker to be charged
Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region 9, Carl Parker is to appear in a Georgetown court today following a sexual assault allegation levelled against him.
Stabroek News was told that the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended that he be charged.
During a press conference held last month at the office of his lawyer Jerome Khan, Parker vehemently denied the accusations of having sexually assaulted a woman last June.
Khan told reporters that his client has been and continues to be "vilified" in the press and on social media without any due process.
