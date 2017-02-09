Carl Parker to be charged

Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region 9, Carl Parker is to appear in a Georgetown court today following a sexual assault allegation levelled against him.

Stabroek News was told that the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended that he be charged.

During a press conference held last month at the office of his lawyer Jerome Khan, Parker vehemently denied the accusations of having sexually assaulted a woman last June.

Khan told reporters that his client has been and continues to be "vilified" in the press and on social media without any due process.