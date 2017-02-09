Central Bank limits spread on currency rates to maximum of $3
-seen as rollback of free market
Circulars from the Bank of Guyana (BOG) on February 2 to currency traders have fixed the spread between the buying and selling rates to no more than $3 and setting other stipulations which observers say constitute the biggest rollback in the free trade of foreign exchange for decades.
The three circulars issued to bank cambios, non-bank cambios and money transfer agencies likely signal concern over weeks of stress on the foreign currency market with businesspersons and citizens complaining that their applications for money have been met with delays and placement on waiting lists.
Concerns will mount that the distensions in the market may signal a lack of confidence in the economy and incidents of capital flight.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Two to hang over Bartica massacre
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
Overseas-based entity remitted over US$100m to foreign accounts – Harmon
-
City hikes property rates by 10%
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
Comments
About these comments