Cops issue bulletins for two over Kaneville fatal fire
The Guyana Police Force yesterday issued a bulletin for two men wanted in relation to a fatal fire two weeks ago at Kaneville Housing Scheme fire which claimed the life of eight-month-old, Romain Seth.
The police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Keon Ashby of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara and ‘Waynie’ or ‘Shark’ of Diamond, EBD, who are both wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Seth which occurred on January 23.
Seth died during the wee hours of January 23 after a fire destroyed the three-bedroom wooden house belonging to his grandmother,
