Corentyne phone card seller murdered
- one in custody
A father of four died yesterday after he was shot three times at Adventure, Corentyne, by a bandit who robbed him of an undisclosed sum of money and phone cards.
Commander of B Division, Ian Amsterdam when contacted told Stabroek News that a person has since been arrested.
Danian Jagdeo, 36, of Lot 12, Section G, King's Street, Williamsburg Village, Corentyne left his home before the crack of dawn yesterday to ply his trade as a phone card distributor. Jagdeo who supplied phone cards to store owners on the entire Corentyne Coast up to Crabwood Creek, was making a regular stop at a shop located on the main road of Adventure, Corentyne, at around 03:30 pm, when a lone gunman entered, shot him three times and relieved him of his bag, which contained cash and phone cards.
