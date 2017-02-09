VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

A crowd larger than last Friday’s turned up outside City Hall today to protest against metered parking. Today’s protest came amid moves by the government and the city to defuse the controversy. The city has suggested that tariffs much lower than the current $50 per 15 minutes plus 14% VAT will be worked out with Smart City Solutions.

The protest was held for an hour between midday and 1 pm. The group which staged the protest, the Movement Against Parking Meters, wants the contract rescinded and legal action is being planned.