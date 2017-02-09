Lower parking rates coming – ministry
protest movement to take legal action
Talks have begun between the city and SCS for “far less onerous” parking meter rates, according to the Ministry of the Presidency but that concession yesterday may be too late to stave off legal action amid mounting anger over the project and another protest is set for today outside City Hall at midday.
News of the likely lower tolls were relayed in the ministry statement last night after President David Granger convened a meeting with Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk Royston King. The meeting followed a two-week boycott of metered parking that left usually congested streets devoid of vehicles. The dissent against the meters also spawned a group named Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) which mobilised hundreds of protesters last Friday outside City Hall and which is now planning legal action.
Last night, the ministry statement said that Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan and Attorney General, Basil Williams were also present at the meeting.
