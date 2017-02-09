UK envoy: Corruption, money laundering are cancers plaguing Guyana

Corruption and money laundering are cancers plaguing Guyana, British High Commissioner Greg Quinn said yesterday, stating that his government remains committed to helping this country in its fight to eradicate them.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, both are a problem here in Guyana… Too many people still think that they can get away with corruption and with financial abuse. If Guyana is to continue to grow and to use future resources for the betterment of all it will be necessary to address both these issues,” Quinn said.

He was making remarks at a one-day seminar organised by Ireland-based financial investigation expert, Dr Sam Sittlington who is in Guyana on a follow-up visit to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). Sittlington, the Director of The Fraud Company, has been contracted by the British government to advise and provide training to SOCU officials.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.