UK envoy: Corruption, money laundering are cancers plaguing Guyana

– as SOCU training seminar opens

Corruption and money laundering are cancers plaguing Guyana, British High Commissioner Greg Quinn said yesterday, stating that his government remains committed to helping this country in its fight to eradicate them.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, both are a problem here in Guyana… Too many people still think that they can get away with corruption and with financial abuse. If Guyana is to continue to grow and to use future resources for the betterment of all it will be necessary to address both these issues,” Quinn said.

He was making remarks at a one-day seminar organised by Ireland-based financial investigation expert, Dr Sam Sittlington who is in Guyana on a follow-up visit to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). Sittlington, the Director of The Fraud Company, has been contracted by the British government to advise and provide training to SOCU officials.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

SOCU still building case in ‘Pradoville 2’ matter – UK expert

Carl Parker to be charged

default placeholder

Lower parking rates coming – ministry

Corentyne phone card seller murdered

Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

Central Bank limits spread on currency rates to maximum of $3

Cops issue bulletins for two over Kaneville fatal fire

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Two to hang over Bartica massacre

  2. Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer

  3. Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

  4. Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured

  5. Man murdered in row outside night club

  6. Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover

  7. Overseas-based entity remitted over US$100m to foreign accounts – Harmon

  8. City hikes property rates by 10%

  9. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps

GALLERY: Subryanville residents complain about Church Rd potholes

PAHO Director to ink new country co-operation strategy with Guyana

GALLERY: Parking meters protest scenes

Showing the skills