Anti-parking meter protesters say lower rates not enough
A second demonstration against the city’s metered parking project saw a swell of support yesterday and although government, through consultation with the Mayor & City Council and Smart City Solutions, has committed to ensuring lower parking fees, protesters made clear that a reduction is not enough.
Many called instead for either a review of the contract for the system, while citing the lack of a tendering process and transparency on the part of the city council, or the outright removal of the entire system.
“This project went ahead without consultation of the people. As far as we can tell there is no feasibility study, there was no impact study, there was no tender process… A reduction in the parking fee does not change that so we are not prepared in this point in time to accept that as the end of it. We welcome the reduction but that’s not good enough,” Marcel Gaskin, a representative of the Movement Against Parking Meters stated yesterday.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
-
City hikes property rates by 10%
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
After a life in the school of hard knocks…
Comments
About these comments