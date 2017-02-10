Anti-parking meter protesters say lower rates not enough

A second demonstration against the city’s metered parking project saw a swell of support yesterday and although government, through consultation with the Mayor & City Council and Smart City Solutions, has committed to ensuring lower parking fees, protesters made clear that a reduction is not enough.

Many called instead for either a review of the contract for the system, while citing the lack of a tendering process and transparency on the part of the city council, or the outright removal of the entire system.

Many called instead for either a review of the contract for the system, while citing the lack of a tendering process and transparency on the part of the city council, or the outright removal of the entire system.

"This project went ahead without consultation of the people. As far as we can tell there is no feasibility study, there was no impact study, there was no tender process… A reduction in the parking fee does not change that so we are not prepared in this point in time to accept that as the end of it. We welcome the reduction but that's not good enough," Marcel Gaskin, a representative of the Movement Against Parking Meters stated yesterday.