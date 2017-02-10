Household drug use survey finds high alcohol binge drinking

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan says he is disheartened by findings in the 2016 Household Drug Survey which found among other things that alcohol binge drinking is as high as 64.2% in males and 46.3% in females.

He was speaking at the launching of the survey at the Cara Lodge Hotel yesterday.

Noting that this survey followed a major survey of Drug Use among Secondary School Students in 2015, Ramjattan said "These cold, hard facts about the state of our households as it relates to households use of licit and illicit drugs, that is tobacco, alcohol, marijuana among others, tells a worrying story.