No bail for accused in ‘Timehri Man’ murder
A man was yesterday remanded to prison by a city magistrate after being charged with murder.
Brian Singh was read a charge which alleged that on February 2, at Robb and Alexander streets, he murdered Adrian Duncan, called ‘Timehri Man.’
Singh was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge, which was read against him by Magistrate Judy Latchman.
He was subsequently remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on February 16 before the Chief Magistrate.
