Region 9 REO charged with sex assault, released on $200,000 bail
Carl Parker, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) for Region 9, was yesterday charged with sexual assault.
The 53-year-old Parker was read the charge by Magistrate Judy Latchman during an in-camera hearing.
Parker was later released on $200,000 bail. He is due to appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on February, 16.
Speaking with the media yesterday, attorney Jerome Khan, said his client has been “high-tech lynched” in the press and has been tried, prosecuted and found guilty on Facebook.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
-
City hikes property rates by 10%
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
After a life in the school of hard knocks…
Comments
About these comments