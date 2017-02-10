Region 9 REO charged with sex assault, released on $200,000 bail

Carl Parker, the Regional Executive Officer (REO) for Region 9, was yesterday charged with sexual assault.

The 53-year-old Parker was read the charge by Magistrate Judy Latchman during an in-camera hearing.

Parker was later released on $200,000 bail. He is due to appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on February, 16.

Speaking with the media yesterday, attorney Jerome Khan, said his client has been “high-tech lynched” in the press and has been tried, prosecuted and found guilty on Facebook.