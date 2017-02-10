Suspects held over murder of phone card vendor

Seven persons have been held in connection with the murder of Danian Jagdeo, the phone card vendor who was shot during a robbery on Wednesday at Adventure, Corentyne, according to ‘B’ Division Commander Ian Amsterdam.

Amsterdam yesterday said the suspected murder weapon was also found and a car suspected to have been used to transport the two robbers was also impounded.

Around 3.30pm on Wednesday, Danian, a father of four, was shot and robbed of an undisclosed amount of phone cards and cash by bandits.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.