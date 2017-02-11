Bare Root mom, three children critical after poisoning

The community of Bare Root, East Coast Demerara was yesterday sent into a state of shock after a young mother and her three children were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) displaying symptoms of poisoning.

The 28-year-old food vendor and her children, whose ages range between 3 and 8, were up to last evening battling for their lives at the GPH. The children were said to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

The incident likely occurred around 12.30 pm at the family's Bare Root home. The father of the children was not present as he is said to be working in the interior.