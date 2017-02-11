Best village competition launched
Villages across the country will be participating in a “Best Village Competition” organised by the Ministry of Business’ Department of Tourism.
The competition is aimed at enhancing the image of villages and driving tourism at a regional level.
It was launched in the ministry’s boardroom on Thursday following a workshop with regional representatives on the United Nations International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.
Villages will be selected by the regional administrations, said Director General of Tourism Donald Sinclair. The villages will have to be attractive and promote cleanliness to locals and tourists, he added.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
After a life in the school of hard knocks…
Comments
About these comments