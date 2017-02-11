Best village competition launched

Villages across the country will be participating in a “Best Village Competition” organised by the Ministry of Business’ Department of Tourism.

The competition is aimed at enhancing the image of villages and driving tourism at a regional level.

It was launched in the ministry’s boardroom on Thursday following a workshop with regional representatives on the United Nations International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

Villages will be selected by the regional administrations, said Director General of Tourism Donald Sinclair. The villages will have to be attractive and promote cleanliness to locals and tourists, he added.