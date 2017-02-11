Cabinet to give up role in contract awards once procurement commission operational – Harmon

Cabinet will stop giving its no-objection to contract awards once the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) is ready to work, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

Harmon made the comment at a post-Cabinet press briefing where he also said that though the PPC is not operational owing to vacancies for three key posts, the five members sworn into office four months ago are being paid their salaries.

When asked when Cabinet would stop giving no-objections to contract awards, Harmon said that it is public knowledge that staff is being sought for the PPC. "Those matters, as I understand, are well advanced but I cannot give you a specific timeline when it is going to be finished," he said, before adding that once the commission is ready to function, Cabinet will cease giving no objections to contracts.