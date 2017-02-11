Cops get more time with suspects in phone card vendor murder

An extension of time has been granted to the ‘B’ Division Police to continue questioning suspects in Wednesday’s murder of phone card vendor Danian Jagdeo and they hope to wrap up investigations soon.

Commander of B Division, Ian Amsterdam, when contacted yesterday confirmed the extension to Stabroek News. He added, “By tomorrow (today) we would wrap up.”

Jagdeo, 36, of Lot 12, Section G, King's Street, Williamsburg Village, Corentyne, was distributing phone cards along the Corentyne when he stopped at one of his customers in Adventure and was fatally shot.