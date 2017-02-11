Cummings Lodge apartment building fire was electrical – probe finds
The fire last month that gutted a Cummings Lodge apartment building, which was used primarily for student housing, was electrical in origin, an investigation has found.
The Guyana Fire Service has completed the investigation of the January 13 fire at the two-storey “Off Campus Lodge” and a source knowledgeable of the findings told Stabroek News that it was electrical in origin and that investigators found the electrical standards to be poor and unsafe.
Approximately 40 local and international students from the University of Guyana (UG), the Rajiv Gandhi Medical School, and the Cyril Potter College of Education were among those who lost everything in the fire.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
After a life in the school of hard knocks…
Comments
About these comments