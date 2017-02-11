Cummings Lodge apartment building fire was electrical – probe finds

The fire last month that gutted a Cummings Lodge apartment building, which was used primarily for student housing, was electrical in origin, an investigation has found.

The Guyana Fire Service has completed the investigation of the January 13 fire at the two-storey “Off Campus Lodge” and a source knowledgeable of the findings told Stabroek News that it was electrical in origin and that investigators found the electrical standards to be poor and unsafe.

Approximately 40 local and international students from the University of Guyana (UG), the Rajiv Gandhi Medical School, and the Cyril Potter College of Education were among those who lost everything in the fire.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.