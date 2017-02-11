Forensic lab to be readied for testing shortly

Additional works are to be carried out by a Barbados-based firm to make the Guyana Forensic Laboratory fully operational, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday, while pointing out that it will take another month or two to reach the stage that government wants it to be at.

Harmon also informed reporters during a post-Cabinet press briefing that the firm, which was contracted by the previous government to install security systems at the lab in 2012 and to carry out additional oversights the following year, is owed US$32,524.

He said Cabinet has since approved the payment of this sum which would result in the firm returning to Guyana to complete training for staff and other works so as to ensure that there is a "functioning forensic lab".