Granger plugs ‘green’ opportunities for Chinese investors

President David Granger last evening urged Chinese investors to also expand into agriculture and agro-processing in order to drive the green economy.

Speaking at the grand opening of the New Thriving Restaurant on the second floor of the Amazonia Mall at Providence, East Bank Demerara, Granger said that while Guyana is in transition to becoming a green state, Chinese investors should also place emphasis on driving a green agenda.

"This country has abundant lands which can be used for agricultural purposes and we have the potential to supply all the agriculture produce needed by all the local restaurants," the president said.