GYSM calls for separate ministry for youth

It made the call today at its General Council retreat. Party executive James Bond called on those gathered to work to give President David Granger a victory by 50,000 in the 2020 general elections.

The Guyana Youth and Student Movement, the Youth arm of the People’s National Congress Reform today Saturday February 11 2017 in the 60th Anniversary year of the Party, held its Extended General Council Retreat in the Hall of Heroes at Congress Place Sophia. The Retreat which was held under the theme GYSM Champions of Change – Repositioned for Leadership the youth leaders of the PNCR representing all ten of Guyana’s administrative Regions gathered to conceptualize a plan and strategy to re-energize the youth movement and catapult the youth into Guyana’s political economic and social stratospheres.

Mr. Ryan C. Belgrave welcomed the youth leaders emphasizing their role as agents of change and the need for sustained activism and mobilisation.

The National Secretary’s Report was presented by National Secretary Mr. Brian Smith.

Chairman of the PNCR Mr. Basil Williams Minister of Legal Affairs SC MP delivered the charge to the youth leaders. In his impactful address he stressed on the importance of youth in Government, and their role in the PNCR. He also intimated his thoughts on the issues of Empowerment, Education, and Enterprise. In his closing remarks the Chairman encouraged the youth participants to seek out their Ministers and be informed and to not be afraid to speak out. Mr Williams is of the firm view that the youth of the party represent the next tier of leadership coming from a rich history with a duty to advance the interests of the PNCR.

After the Chairman concluded there was a Plenary Session which was chaired by Mr. Randolph Critchlow. During this session the youth leaders laid on the floor of the Council their vision for their respective region and the youth demographic which they represent. Region 10’s Mr. Michael Forde stated that there was a lack of information on the Party and its foundation principles in a format that can be easily disseminated to the youth demographic. He indicated his frustration in trying to access the party website. In his presentation he expressed concern that there is little information on current issues and the position of the party on topical issues. Region 9’s Mr. Hernandez indicated that more has to be done to reengage the young people in Region 9. In illustrating how important the PNCR is to the Region Mr Castro stated that “the first letters he learnt were ABC the next set of letters was PNC”. He was of the view that sport is a mechanism whereby the GYSM must use to reengage the youth whilst entrepreneurship must be used to activate their talents.

There were other sterling contributions from the youth cadres of Regions 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 who bemoaned the lack of information or opportunities to some of our nation’s youths. In response members of the GYSM executive and the Party Chairman Mr. Basil Williams SC MP informed the youth cadres that all of the information is at their fingertips. The Council were advised to make use of the Party’s monthly newspaper The New Nation. Mr. Basil Williams SC MP also pointed out that the ideology of the Party enshrined in the Vreed-en-Hoop Declaration by HE President David Arthur Granger is available for free from the Party Secretariat. Additionally he indicated that the Party has a weekly television program and would instruct that copies of the programs are made available to the regions. Further he stated that all the Ministries have functional websites which detail the work of the ministries and that our young people have access to this wealth of information on their fingertips. Chairman of the GYSM Mr. Belgrave stated that the GYSM was integral in acquiring scholarships to the University of Guyana for many members of the GYSM. Also he emphasized that members of the GYSM were exposed to training both locally and overseas.

Following the Plenary Session Mr. James A. Bond presented on the Vision 2020 concept which provides a road map for not only victory of the coalition government but more importantly the implementation of a quota based system of representation for young Guyanese. Mr. Bond gave the five keys for success which are (1) Make a President (2) Generate Wealth (3) Reconciliation (4) Providing Leadership and (5) organize and activate youth. Using the backdrop of data from the 2015 and 2011 Regional and National Elections he underscored the young people which according to the 2012 Census records young people under the age of 40 accounting for approximately 76 % of the total Guyanese population he challenged the youth cadres to ensure that the President has a victory in excess of 50,000 votes in 2020. This can only be achieved if we follow the five steps. He also stressed the importance of reaching out to all Guyanese irrespective of race religion or political persuasion as our primary interest and goal is securing what’s best for ALL Guyanese youth. The entire General Council expressed their support for Vision 2020 and endeavoured to implement first of the Local Government Elections in 2018 and then the Regional and National Elections in 2020.

Mr. Christopher Jones in the capacity of former Chairman of the GYSM then delivered an inspiring address in which he identified the challenges we face as young Guyanese. He told the young leaders that the time is now to stand up for what they believe in that now is the time for their voices to be heard and their actions seen. He urged them to seize the opportunities afforded them and capitalize on them. He also challenged the young cadres to form at least seven groups in each of their regions as growth of the GYSM at this juncture was integral to the success of Vision 2020. His presentation was met by a standing ovation. Thereafter the General Council of the GYSM formulated two motions.

The first motion spoke to the introduction of quota based representation as a policy for the Coalition government and future Government to follow whilst the second motion called for a separate Ministry of Government for Youth. These motions were passed unanimously.

General Council then formulated a work plan which covered activities relating to a Education and Training Policy Development Heritage and Cultural Affairs Mobilisation and Outreach Health and Environment, Youth and Sports, Gender and Social Issues amongst others.

At the end of the session Mr Ryan Belgrave delivered closing remarks bringing the curtain down on a successful General Council.