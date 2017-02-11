Man charged with killing toddler in Kaneville fire

A man was charged yesterday with the murder of Romain Seth, the eight-month-old baby who died during the Kaneville Housing Scheme fire last month.

Nigel Dodson, 21, of 906 Fourth Field, Kaneville, was read the charge by city magistrate Fabayo Azore. The charge stated that on January 23rd, 2017, at Kaneville, in the company of others, he murdered Seth in the course or furtherance of an arson.

Dodson, a miner, was not required to plea to the charge.