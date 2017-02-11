Man charged with killing toddler in Kaneville fire
A man was charged yesterday with the murder of Romain Seth, the eight-month-old baby who died during the Kaneville Housing Scheme fire last month.
Nigel Dodson, 21, of 906 Fourth Field, Kaneville, was read the charge by city magistrate Fabayo Azore. The charge stated that on January 23rd, 2017, at Kaneville, in the company of others, he murdered Seth in the course or furtherance of an arson.
Dodson, a miner, was not required to plea to the charge.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
After a life in the school of hard knocks…
Comments
About these comments