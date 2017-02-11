Parking meter company condemns director’s ‘obscene’ statements

City parking meter contractor Smart City Solutions (SCS), already facing intense public criticism over the manner in which it has entered the local market, was quick to distance itself yesterday from public statements made by one of its directors, Ifa Kamau Cush.

Cush on Thursday made several derogatory comments to opponents of the metered parking project on Facebook.

Asked to provide a copy of the contract entered into with the city of Georgetown, Cush told one individual: "You're not progressives. You are freeloaders. You lack the intestinal fortitude to control your own destiny. You all possess the mentality of slaves, indentured servants, incapable of generating wealth and building capacity."