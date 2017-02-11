Penalties on hold until new parking rates
-Mayor invites pressure group for talks
Booting and other penalty aspects of metered parking in Georgetown have been suspended as a new rate structure is being developed, government announced yesterday, while the Mayor issued an invite to the group that organised protests against the meters for talks.
At a post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday announced the suspension, which he said came as a result of central government intervention at a meeting on Wednesday with Mayor Patricia Chase-Green. Clamping of vehicles which were in violation of metered parking has incensed members of the public since the launch of the system on January 23rd. Booting costs $8,000 plus VAT of 14%. The parking fee of $50 per 15 minutes plus VAT has been widely criticised as too expensive.
