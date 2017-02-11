PSC appeals for contentious state assets bill to be sent to select committee
Warning that the government’s proposed State Assets Recovery Bill constitutes a “threat to democracy and good governance,” the Private Sector Commission (PSC) is seeking to have it sent to a special select committee prior to being considered by the National Assembly.
The bill was due for a second reading and debate in the National Assembly on Thursday but the proceedings were deferred until the next sitting, which will most likely be next Thursday.
In a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland, dated February 6th, 2017 and signed by PSC Vice Chairman Desmond Sears on behalf of the Chairman Edward Boyer, the PSC maintained that the provisions set out in the bill are in conflict with the fundamental rights of citizens and will negatively affect investor confidence.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
After a life in the school of hard knocks…
Comments
About these comments