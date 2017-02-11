Region Nine REO to be asked to step down

Region Nine Regional Executive Officer (REO) Carl Parker will be asked to step down until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings against him for sexual assault, Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan has said.

Parker was charged with sexual assault on Thursday in a city court. “I got the news this afternoon that he was charged today and all I can say is the he will be asked to step aside,” Bulkan said on Thursday.

According to him, there has been no formal meeting between Parker and the ministry since the charge was read to him, but he would be asked step aside to allow due process to take place.