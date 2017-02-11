Second man held over murder of Tain woman
A second person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Leilawatie Mohamed, the Tain, Corentyne mother of four who was shot dead in her home, even as police have uncovered more evidence that suggests that she was the victim of an execution and not a robbery.
“It’s looking more and more like that’s what it is,” Commander of ‘B’ Division Ian Amsterdam told Stabroek News yesterday afternoon.
Amsterdam noted that the first person who was arrested, a barber also of Tain, Corentyne, would be released yesterday on a substantial amount of station bail. The man had been taken into custody during the wee hours of Wednesday morning.
