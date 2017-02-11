Three buildings burnt in Sandy Babb St, Kitty arson
-over a dozen lose homes
More than a dozen people lost their homes after a fire, suspected to have been deliberately set, ripped through three buildings, including a beer garden, located at Sandy Babb and Railway streets, Kitty, Georgetown early yesterday morning.
The fire started around 1 am at Lot 11 Sandy Babb Street and quickly spread to Lot 10 and Lot 12 on either side. Residents said that although the firefighters arrived promptly on the scene, they were unable to contain the blaze due to inadequate water. There are no fire hydrants in the area.
Fire Prevention Officer Andrew Holder told Stabroek News that investigators have thus far managed to obtain eyewitness accounts, which revealed that the fire was deliberately set. The suspected arsonist, he said, managed to escape and was yet to be apprehended.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
After a life in the school of hard knocks…
Comments
About these comments