Three buildings burnt in Sandy Babb St, Kitty arson

-over a dozen lose homes

 

More than a dozen people lost their homes after a fire, suspected to have been deliberately set, ripped through three buildings, including a beer garden, located at Sandy Babb and Railway streets, Kitty, Georgetown early yesterday morning.

The fire started around 1 am at Lot 11 Sandy Babb Street and quickly spread to Lot 10 and Lot 12 on either side. Residents said that although the firefighters arrived promptly on the scene, they were unable to contain the blaze due to inadequate water. There are no fire hydrants in the area.

Fire Prevention Officer Andrew Holder told Stabroek News that investigators have thus far managed to obtain eyewitness accounts, which revealed that the fire was deliberately set. The suspected arsonist, he said, managed to escape and was yet to be apprehended.

