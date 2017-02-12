Court directs that Deputy Registrar be allowed to perform duties

Justice Brassington Reynolds last Friday ordered that Deputy Registrar of the Deeds Registry Zanna Frank be allowed to perform her duties and be paid wages owed since she started the job.

Frank moved to the court last July to challenge what she said were directions given by Attorney-General Basil Williams SC that prevented her from performing her duties. She also challenged what she said was Williams' appointment of Penelope Whyte as acting Deputy Registrar, although she is not an attorney.