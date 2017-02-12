Pressure group organising town hall meeting on parking meters
Mayor, other city officials to be invited to speak
In response to an invitation by Mayor Patricia Chase-Green to meet and discuss their concerns about the metered parking system, the Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) has decided to organise a town hall meeting, where the city administration can consult with those persons affected by the project.
Additionally, while the MAPM welcomes the proposed reduction in parking fees, it maintains that its ultimate objective is to have the contract between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and Smart City Solutions (SCS) revoked.
