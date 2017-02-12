Prisoner recaptured after fleeing Camp St jail

A prisoner held at the Camp Street jail escaped from the facility this morning but was held shortly after following a chase by a policeman.

According to an eyewitness, around 11 am the prisoner jumped the fence facing Bent Street and ran. It is unclear how he scaled the fence. A Tactical Services Unit officer who was alerted by one of the watchtower guards was able to give chase behind the prisoner. The prisoner was caught along D’Urban Street and taken back to the facility.