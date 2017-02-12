Three dead in BV fire
A toddler and her parents were burnt to death following an early morning fire at their Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara home.
Fire officials could only confirm that three persons lost their lives. Reports indicate that the fire was a result of arson. The fire occurred around 4 am.
The dead have been identified as Leonard Pollard, Latoya Telford and one year old Nakasia.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Chinese supermarket owner charged with passport forgery
-
Man robbed of $4m, gun on Station St
Comments
About these comments