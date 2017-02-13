Black Bush, Canje schools benefit from Five B’s programme
The Black Bush/Mibicuri and the Canje Secondary Schools on Saturday received a total of 40 bicycles under President David Granger’s ‘Boats, Buses, Bicycles plus Breakfast and Books’ or ‘Five Bs’ programme.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that with the donation of 20 bicycles to each school, the Heads of the institutions are optimistic that attendance and punctuality will significantly improve.
First Lady, Sandra Granger and Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally visited the schools to make the presentations.
