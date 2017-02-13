Family beaten, robbed at Canal Number Two

Just eight days after moving into their new home, a woman and her husband were robbed of cash and jewellery after four armed bandits invaded their abode on Saturday night and beat them.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday, Tulsidai Naghoo, the woman who was beaten and robbed, explained that she, along with her husband, Daveannand Naghoo and their two children, had moved into the Canal #2, West Bank Demerara home, eight days ago and they had just finished cleaning when they were attacked.

"Well it's my uncle's house and the people that used to live here moved out so we came from Yarrowkabra to live here and we de just finish cleaning and was sitting downstairs eating when they come," the woman said, while explaining that sometime around 8:25 pm four men, all wearing masks, appeared from the back of the yard and pounced on the family.