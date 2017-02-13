Fireman granted $250,000 bail over Bagotville road fatality
The member of the Guyana Fire Service who allegedly struck down and killed boat builder, Clement Skeete almost four months ago was last week released on $250,000 bail after he denied the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
Clive Scipio appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse last week Thursday in the Wales Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
It is alleged that on October 14, at Bagotville Public Road, West Bank Demerara, Scipio allegedly drove his motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Scipio.
Bail was granted and the matter was adjourned until March 2.
