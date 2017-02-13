Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

Ifa Kamau Cush, one of the original principals behind the controversial parking meters deal had been jailed for four months in New York in 2002 and placed on five years’ probation for grand larceny in the third degree.

Cush recently ignited a firestorm over controversial comments on social media about opponents of the parking meters deal.

His guilty plea to grand larceny was revealed in court documents seen by Stabroek News. His guilty plea would raise questions as to whether there was due diligence done on him by the Mayor and City Council prior to the orchestration of a deal with him for the parking meters in Georgetown. Cush was one of the original signatories to the deal but was later swept aside when a Mexican company, Smart City Solutions (SCS) entered the equation and took over his company.