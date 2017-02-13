‘Parents have a choice’

As public outcry grows over the implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT) on private education services, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan maintains that as a fiscal measure VAT should not be looked at as a solution to social ills.

Private education became subject to VAT on February 1, following the removal of zero-rated items, a measure of the 2017 Budget.

An online petition titled "Education is a Necessity, Let it be VAT free" had up to Saturday garnered 1,669 signatures.