Police wrapping up probe into murder of phone card dealer

The police in `B’ Division are working on wrapping up the investigation into the murder of Danian Jagdeo, 36, a phone card distributor, who was shot and killed during a robbery in Adventure, Corentyne on Wednesday.

According to the Commander of B Division, Ian Amsterdam, the Major Crimes Unit has stepped in to help investigators in the division conclude the investigation. He stated that a file is expected to be sent today to the Director of Public Prosecutions, seeking advice on the instituting of charges against suspects in custody.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4 pm, a candlelight vigil will be held on the Corentyne in memory of Jagdeo. The vigil will begin in Adventure, Corentyne. Also as part of tomorrow's activities, a march will be held from Rose Hall Town to Jagdeo's home in Williamsburg, Corentyne.