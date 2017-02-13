President to re-establish Guyana Youth Corps

President David Granger yesterday announced that he will re-establish the Guyana Youth Corps on January 1, 2018, to empower the nation’s youth.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the Head of State made this announcement at the Graduation Ceremony for 57 young people, who completed Module Two of the Youth Leadership Training Programme at the Madewini Training Centre.

The release said that the Guyana Youth Corps was first established on January 1, 1968 as a means of solving the youth unemployment problem. It functioned for seven years during which time, approximately 1,200 youth benefitted from the programme.

