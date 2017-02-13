Three dead in BV fire
-police working on theory man killed wife before setting place afire
An early morning blaze yesterday claimed the lives of three persons at Beterverwagting (BV) and police are working on the theory that a man hacked his wife to death before setting the place afire.
According to reports, around 2:30 am, fire gutted the Lot 1 BV Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara home consuming, Leonard Pollard, 36, the mother of his child, 26-year-old Latoya Telford and their one-year-old daughter Nakasia Pollard.
Police sources say several limbs
