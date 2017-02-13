Virginia judge issues new injunction against Trump travel ban
(Reuters) – A Virginia federal judge today issued a preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations, the latest legal setback for the administration.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema came in response to a request from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Brinkema said the Justice Department had responded to Virginia’s injunction request with “no evidence.”
