‘Whistle’ being questioned over two murders

Leon Duncan known as ‘Whistle’ is currently being questioned by police in relation to two murders.

Stabroek News understands that he is being questioned in connection with the murders of Ryan Sergeant who was gunned down at the Rio night club in September 2016 and Andrew Fraser of Warlock who was shot dead last month.

Commander of 'A' Division, Clifton Hicken confirmed to Stabroek News yesterday that the man has been arrested and is being questioned but he pointed out that he could not provide more details at this point.