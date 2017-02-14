AFC condemns Chase-Green over attack on Duncan

The Alliance For Change today said it is alarmed and disturbed by reports that Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green has sought to blame Deputy Mayor Sherod Duncan for taking misinformation to the public and causing civil disobedience.

“The party condemns, in the strongest possible terms, this unwarranted attack on Mr. Duncan. The Party wishes to remind the Mayor that since August 15, 2016, it has been a matter of public record that on the issue of paid metered parking in Georgetown, Mr. Duncan is the party’s spokesperson and is fully endorsed by the party on this matter”, the AFC said in a statement.

The statement noted that then party leader Khemraj Ramjattan was reported in the August 15, 2016 edition of the Stabroek News as stating, “Sherod is dealing with that (paid metered parking contract), he speaks for the party on that matter.”

The party said that  Duncan continues to be the party’s spokesperson on this issue.

“Therefore, an attack on Mr. Duncan is, invariably, an attack on the AFC and the party takes a dim view of this and calls on the mayor to immediately withdraw her accusations, offer an unqualified apology, and take a more conciliatory approach towards resolving the issue of the widespread rejection of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC)/National Parking Systems (NPS)/Smart City Solutions (SCS) indecent and oppressive contract”, the AFC said.

The party added: “It is unquestionably the initial and continued secrecy, lack of transparency surrounding the contract, the bad negotiating, lack of consultation with the people and poor implementation which are among the main reasons for the widespread rejection of the paid metered parking initiative. It is the view of the party that it is in fact the Mayor along with the Town Clerk and those who were secretly involved in negotiating and signing off on this sordid contract who must take responsibility rather than seek to cast blame elsewhere.”

On this the 2nd anniversary of the signing of the Cummingsburg Accord, the AFC said it reaffirms its commitment to the APNU+AFC Coalition and working towards achieving the good life for all Guyanese but said it will not take lightly, disrespect and attacks such as that launched by Green on its councillors, leaders or members.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Guyanese man held in NY with cocaine in shoes

Parking rates to be cut by 50% – Mayor

default placeholder

Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting

default placeholder

PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo

Wales sugar workers picket presidential ministry for severance pay

default placeholder

Goolsarran challenges disregarding of application for PPC CEO

‘Imagine if there were no Caricom’

default placeholder

Go-Invest agreements with investors were in disarray, audit finds

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  2. Three dead in BV fire

  3. ‘Parents have a choice’

  4. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

  5. SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush

  6. Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

  7. VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

  8. Businessman arrested over murder of Tain woman

  9. Judge’s son killed in early morning crash


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Tyre fun

All about masquerades

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps